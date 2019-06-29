A COMMUNITY working to make its play park more inclusive is seeking the support of footballers, fancy dress fans and fundraisers.

The Clunderwen Playing Fields Association is once again holding its Elsie Noot Memorial Foootball Tournament and Fun Day this year, with the event on Saturday July 13 featuring the added attraction of a carnival.

This is the third year that the group will be fundraising for the park, said member Andrew Stephens.

“In the last couple of years, we’ve raised enough money for new swings but we really want to make the park accessible to everyone,” he explained. “We’d like to be able to buy more disabled-friendly equipment and to tarmac a cycle path that can be used by wheelchairs, but we are talking thousands of pounds.

“The last two years’ events have been a great success and we hope this year’s will be bigger and better than ever.”

The football tournament is named in memory of stalwart community member Elsie Noot, who died in 2017 at the age of 74.

Elsie was amongst those who set up a fundraising football team in Clunderwen, and the efforts of the team and others led to the successful purchase and establishment of the Clunderwen playing fields.

The five-a-side tournament for over-16s kicks off at 1.30pm and there is a £100 prize for the winning team. Two subs are allowed.

Entries are £25 a team via the Iron Duke in Clunderwen.

Meanwhile, the fun on the playing field will get underway at 12.30pm, with attractions including a giant water slide, bungee trampoline, digger skittles, face-painting, a bouncy castle, stalls, games and refreshments.

Carnival entrants are asked to line up for judging at 2pm, with individual and group classes for adults and children, including the best-dressed football team from the tournament.

The fun and fundraising continues into the evening, with a pig roast, music and a bar from 7pm.

For more information, see Clunderwen Carnival and Fun Day 2019 on Facebook.