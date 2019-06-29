POLICE are appealing for information after a sign at a Haverfordwest car park was damaged earlier this week.

Dyfed-Powys Police’s Haverfordwest team is appealing for information about damage caused to a pricing board at Castle Lake Car Park in Haverfordwest sometime between 5pm on Monday, June 24 and 9am on Tuesday, June 25.

The force is appealing for any witnesses or people who may know something about the offence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting crime reference DPP/0024/25/06/2019/01/C