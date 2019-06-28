A SIGNIFICANT amount of recyclable material has been diverted from landfill in Pembrokeshire thanks to a new recycling scheme.

Since the beginning of June, residents bringing general waste bags to the Pembrokeshire’s six waste and recycling centres have been asked to open them to see if any of the items inside are recyclable.

The results of the scheme – which aims to boost Pembrokeshire’s recycling rate - have been very positive, says Cllr Cris Tomos, Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for the Environment.

“The amount of recyclable material coming out of the black bags is high,” he said.

“In fact, so much extra recyclable material had been collected at Winsel, Waterloo and Hermon that additional collections have been organised.”

And Cris praised the hard work of the staff. “They’ve been working very sympathetically with householders to sort out their waste and advise them on what can be recycled,” he said.

“We have had a small amount of negative comments, which is to be expected. On these occasions upon opening the bags we found diabetic needles and asbestos, which we do not accept at WRCs.

“However, the overwhelming amount of feedback from people visiting all centres has been fantastic.”

Cllr Josh Beynon and Cllr Michelle Bateman, who have also been visiting sites to support the scheme and explain the rationale behind it, echoed Cris’ words.

“A lot of people are very understanding and said they were pleased we were doing it,” said Josh, who visited the Waterloo site in Pembroke Dock.

Michelle, who visited Manorowen, said: “Most residents were really supportive of the changes and were keen to hear about the extra types of plastic that they can now recycle.

“One couple have since met with Mark Bond, the Eco Champions coordinator, to talk about ways they recycle on their campsite.”

Michael Harries from the Waste and Recycling team, said the team have been surprised with the contents which people are placing in their black bags.

“We expected a lot of plastics but there were also a lot of clothes and electrical items in the bags – lamps, irons, kettles, toasters, and so on,” he said.

“All electrical items can be recycled at our centres, and all clothes – even rags.”

Cllr Cris Tomos advised that householders could help by sorting out their waste before arriving at the centres.

“If you’re not sure what can be recycled, then simply place the items loose in your vehicle, or if you prefer, in open containers, and our staff can advise you and let you know where the suitable recycling facilities are on the site,” he said.

The bag-sorting scheme is the first of three major changes to waste and recycling services in Pembrokeshire.

The second stage is the launch of free fortnightly Absorbent Hygiene Products (AHP) collection starting in September, with subscriptions opening in July.

The third stage is the extra recycling provision for households and new arrangements for kerbside collections starting in the autumn that will see an increase in the range of recycling collected at the kerbside to also include plastic pots, tubs and trays, food and beverage cartons and household batteries, in line with those that can now be disposed of at the waste and recycling centres

• Find out more about what can be recycled at Pembrokeshire’s waste and recycling centres:

www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling-centres/what-can-i-take-to-the-centres