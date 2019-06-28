Steven Dockerty has today (Friday) been found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to Haverfordwest footballer Kristian Speake.

Dockerty had denied the charge on the grounds of self defence - claiming he feared he was about to be attacked - but a jury at Swansea Crown Court found him guilty.

Mr Speake was punched and fell back and banged his head on the road, leading to catastrophic injuries, including brain damage.

Earlier the court was told that Dockerty had previously attacked a person and tried to claim self defence.

More to follow.