A MAN who tried to rob a taxi driver of the fare he had just paid him has been jailed today (Friday).

Jack Whitbread, aged 28, threatened to kill Hafiz Farooq who was now worried about continuing to drive taxis.

Whitbread, of Castle Quarry, Monkton admitted attempted robbery and was jailed for two years and four months.

Brian Simpson, prosecuting, told Swansea crown court how Whitbread took a taxi from Castle Square, Haverfordwest, at 3.40am on May 6.

He told Mr Farooq he wanted to go to Pembroke and paid him the agreed fare of £30.

On arrival Whitbread changed his mind and said he wanted to go to Monkton.

Mr Farooq said it would cost an extra £5 and Whitbread began to threaten him and punched his face.

The driver was so afraid he drove towards Monkton while Whitbread made threats to kill him and demanded back his original £30.

Mr Farooq told him there was a camera in the car and Whitbread said, "I don't give a f*** about that."

Whitbread directed Mr Farooq down a dark country lane but Mr Farooq refused.

Whitbread told him: "My brothers will come and get you. You will not go home tonight. I will kill you stone dead."

Mr Farooq got out of the car and ran away. Whitbread chased him and caught hold of him but ran away when he realised his victim had dialled 999 on his mobile.

Mr Simpson said police viewed CCTV coverage of Castle Square and identified Whitbread.

The court heard that Whitbread said after his arrest that he had been drunk.

The judge, Mr Recorder Carl Harrison, told Whitbread: "This was the attempted robbery of a taxi driver at his place of work, at night and while you were intoxicated."