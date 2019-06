A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of drink-driving.

Keiran Readman, of Burbank Street, Hartlepool, is alleged to have driven a Peugeot van on the A40 at Haverfordwest while nearly double the legal alcohol limit on June 8.

Haverfordwest magistrates issued a warrant without bail when Readman, 32, failed to appear before them on Tuesday, June 25.