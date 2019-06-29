THERE’s still time to catch a shoal of sea-themed celebrations as Pembrokeshire Fish Week draws to a close.

Events today (Saturday) include a family fun day with Fishguard Round Table and Stena Line at Goodwick Beach, a Pirate Day at Dale and a pop-up screening of Finding Dory at Saundersfoot’s Regency Hall.

Saundersfoot’s Summer Festival by the Sea, organised by the village’s Chamber for Tourism, has been running throughout the week and today hosts a beach sculpture workshop at Coppet Hall from 10am-4pm.

The free event is being run by Art and Education by the Sea, and will be inspired by endangered marine species to create sculptures with materials found on the beach.

The larger sculptures will be photographed and left on the beach, forming a sculpture trail for all to enjoy.

Tomorrow (Sunday), Colin the Crab will be welcoming everyone to the Saundersfoot Harbour Festival on the village’s National Events Deck from 11am to 5pm.

Organised by Team SaraH for the Wales International Coastal Centre, the festival includes live music all day, together with stands, food, fish filleting and cookery demonstrations, a tug-of-war, storytelling, a fancy dress contest and crafts.

