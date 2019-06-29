Fishguard Round Table’s popular Raft Race and Fun Day returns to Goodwick Parrog today, Saturday, June 29.

Chosen as the closing event of Pembrokeshire Fish Week, there will be stalls and activities including the sea swimming race, sandcastle competition and fancy-dress pirates competition. The day culminates in the raft race.

The order of events is as follows:

1.00pm – Welcome to Fishguard Round Table & Stena Line’s Family Fun Day and Raft Race

1.30pm – Lowri Jones School Of Dance performance

2.00pm – Daisy B performance

2.00pm – Sand castle competition starts

3.00pm – Pirate fancy dress competition judging

3.30pm – Daisy B performance

3.30pm – Sea Cadet sea swim registration

3.50pm – Sea Cadet sea swim start

4.00pm – Sandcastle competition judging

4.15pm – Tug of war

4.30pm – Raft race registration

4.45pm – Raft race

5.00pm – Prize presentation

Anyone wishing to enter a raft can turn up on the day, rafts can be built of anything providing they stay above the water and can be crews can be any size. Rafts can only be powered by hand paddles.

Money raised from the event, which runs from 1pm to 6pm, will go towards local charities.