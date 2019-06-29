A Fishguard man has been banned from the road for three years following his third drug-drive conviction.

Ethan Jamieson, of Heol Dyfed, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, June 25.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police could smell cannabis when they stopped his Ford Fiesta as part of a routine check near the Cleddau Bridge, Pembroke Dock, at 11.30pm on March 11.

Jamieson, 20, told the officers he had used cannabis a couple of days earlier.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said it was a low reading, there were no aggravating features to the offence and no suggestion of bad driving.

“He was homeless, he had an offer to stay in a hostel and drove there. Prior to that he was living in his car.”

The court heard that Jamieson had two previous drug-drive convictions this year.

Mr Lloyd added: “He accepts it was a very foolish thing to do.”

“It was a difficult time for him.”

Magistrates banned Jamieson from driving for three years and fined him £120.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.