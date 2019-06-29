There are fabulous flowers in abundance near Trecwn this weekend, as Llanfair Nany-y-Gof Church hosts its first flower festival.

Llanfair Nany-y-Gof is set a mile or so outside Trecwn, amidst rolling countryside. Though dedicated to Mary Magdelene, it is possible that the final element of the name 'Gof' indicates a Celtic foundation - the 'Gof' referred to probably being Cunin Gof, grandson of Brychan, an early king of Brycheiniog.

The Church, extensively restored in 1855, has many interesting features, including a number of plaques to the owners of the Trecwn estate, including ones to Admiral Vaughan who entertained Charles Wesley and Rev. Charles Henry Foster Barham, who was briefly one of the last two M.P.s for Appelby, the county town of Westmorland, before the constituency was abolished by the Great Reform Act of 1832.

This weekend the church is hosting its first ever flower festival to raise much needed funds for essential repairs and it will be open daily from 10.30 a.m.- 6 p.m.. Refreshments available and a warm welcome assured.