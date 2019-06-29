A visitor to Tenby lifeboat station yesterday afternoon received immediate emergency medical attention when becoming unwell, thanks to a nearby meeting.

The visitor had become unwell while visiting the station’s gift shop at around 4pm . She alerted shop staff who immediately called for help.

First on scene to assist with first aid were members of Tenby lifeboat crew, a member of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and a senior coastguard rescue officer who had all been attending a meeting at the lifeboat station.

They administered first aid until paramedics arrived and took over medical care. Tenby coastguard rescue team assisted with the evacuation of the casualty from the lifeboat station to the awaiting land ambulance.

The patient was then transported to Withybush hospital for further treatment and rescue teams stood down.