Wellbeing practitioners from all over Wales are at Goodwick’s Phoenix Centre until 6pm today, Saturday, June 29, for the first Awakening Wellness Show.

The event’s raffle is raising funds for Hywel Dda Paediatric Palliative care play team.

It features a wide range of inspirational speakers, teachers and practitioners to showcase and support health and wellbeing in the community, including specialists in homeopathy, belly dancing, mindfulness and Reiki, to name but a few.

Entry costs £3, with under 12s going free, and there will be free talks and workshops throughout the day.

There will also be a raffle with a spectacular array of prizes, with all proceeds and any donations going to the Hywel Dda Paediatric Palliative care play team who support children with life limiting and life-threatening illnesses and their families.

“Throughout the day you will have the opportunity to experience a variety of engaging, fun and thought-provoking talks, classes and workshops to help you reflect on and make improvements to your physical, mental, spiritual health and wellbeing,” said organiser Rachel Dean-Williams.

“Our experienced exhibitors will also be available to offer advice or guidance with any issues or problems that you are encountering and we're confident that there really will be something for everyone.

“We have put together an array of fantastic raffle prizes and will be donating all proceeds to the Paediatric Palliative care play team.

“Please come along, have a pamper, learn or try something new and help us to raise awareness and funds for this very worthwhile cause.”

For more information search for awakening wellness show on Facebook or e-mail awakeningwellnessshow@gmail.com.