A family funday, celebrating the armed forces, past and present took part at Pembroke Dock’s Heritage Centre today.

Families flocked to the event, organised jointly between Pembroke Dock Town Council, and Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre.

The event was opened by the Mayor of Pembroke Dock at 11am featured a programme of performances and demonstrations from local choirs, bands and dance groups.

There was also a bouncy castle, face painting, demonstrations from Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service; Dyfed Powys Police.

1574 Pembroke Squadron RAF Air Cadets; Wales Air Ambulance; the RNLI; WI; Pembroke scouts; the VC Gallery; Penfro Model Club and Pembrokeshire Jive and Lindy were also present.

“It was a lovely busy day at our event day,” said Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre. “Thanks to all the participants, and thanks to this wonderful community for coming and supporting us.”