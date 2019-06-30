A man accused of intending to supply Class A drugs is to appear at crown court accused of possession of £2,000 worth of heroin in Pembroke.

Paul Anthony Clawson appeared via video link from Swansea prison before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, June 25.

Clawson, 52, is alleged to have had 20.8 grams of heroin, with an approximate value of £2,000, in Pembroke on November 14, with intent to supply it and 1.2 grams of cocaine.

No pleas were entered and the court entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Clawson was remanded in custody until his appearance at Swansea crown court on July 26.