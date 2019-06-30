A Top Gear filmed in Tenby and on Pendine Sands will air on BBC2 tonight, Sunday, June 30.

The show, stars new presenters; England cricketer and TV star Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff and comedian Paddy McGuinness as well as returning presenter Chris Harris.

The team were spotted filming in Tenby in late January, where Freddie drove a bright blue hearse labelled the Overtaker in scenes for the popular programme around the harbour.

During the programme, which airs on BBC2 at 8pm this evening, the team give the hearse a makeover and turn it into the ultimate family car.

The team then headed to Pendine Sands where they filmed alongside The Stig racing around a course decked out with with deckchairs, 500 buckets, 100 metres of wind breaks, seven jet skis, and two ice cream vans, to test the Overtaker against a Mercedes AMG E63.

Flintoff, who also stars in Sky One's A League of Their Own, was happy to wave to bystanders who had gathered during filming.

“It’s not often you have the chance to do both of your dream jobs, but I’m now lucky enough to say I will have,” he said on filming for Top Gear.

“ I’ve always been passionate about cars and I’m so excited to be joining the Top Gear team.”

The Top Gear stars and crew stayed at the Best Western Lamphey Court Hotel during their time in Pembrokeshire.

Among those who went down to visit were Juls Ryan and her family who said they were delighted to meet the presenters.