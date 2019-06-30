PEMBROKESHIRE’S pioneering land train is grounded this weekend.

The attraction, which started operating around Saundersfoot earlier this month, had to be temporarily taken off the road yesterday.

“The train is fine, but unfortunately there was a problem with one of the wheels on the carriage,” said Michael Slade from the Saundersfoot Village Working Party, which operates the vehicle.

“We have had to suspend running it until next Sunday, and the carriage has been returned to Edwards Coaches so that they can fully repair and do full checks at their garage.

“It’s a real shame and disappointment as it was going so well.”

The Saundersfoot Bay Heritage Lane Train is the first in Pembrokeshire to operate on an historical route, and its half-hour journey features an audio commentary with reminiscences and songs.

Following its planned return to service next Sunday (July 7), it is then due to run on the weekend of July 13 and 14, and then daily from July 20 to Sunday September 1.