Crowds flocked to Goodwick Parrog yesterday, Saturday, for Fishguard Round Table’s popular Raft Race and Fun Day.

Chosen as the closing event of Pembrokeshire Fish Week, the event featured stalls and activities including a sea swimming race, sandcastle competition, tug o’ war and fancy-dress pirates competition.

The day also featured performances from Lowri Jones School Of Dance musician Daisy B and culminated in a fun-packed raft race.

Money raised from the event will go towards local charities.

Round Table chairman, Mike Annis, said: “Thank you to everyone who came to the Raft Race it looked like everyone enjoyed the day.

“There were some great sandcastles, the dance school put on another great performance, Daisy B's music was very popular, the sea swim was very competitive and the Raft Race was a great laugh again.

Thank you to Fishguard Sea Cadets for your continued support of this event.

And of course a massive thanks to all the Round Table Fishguard & Districtboys for your hard work.”