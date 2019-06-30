A JUKEBOX and Houses of Parliament-style seating are the features of a school’s new project room set up to encourage meaningful discussion.

Not a mobile phone is in sight in the room at Tenby’s Greenhill School, which has just been unveiled as the pupils marked the 70th anniversary of the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights, where freedom of opinion and discussion is amongst the articles.

Greenhill has been one of only two advocate schools in Wales celebrating the anniversary of the declaration through the Fly The Flag Project, and some of its Year 7 pupils have done so by making a film on human rights which had its classroom premiere on Thursday.

They have also had their say in the design of the discussion room where the jukebox will carry recordings of classmates’ philosophical debates and encourage more – not only in English, but in Welsh and French.

Said headteacher Ray McGovern: “Anything which enables young people to be able to express ideas to each other without the use of mobile phones is excellent.”

The project to spark classroom discussion was funded by the Arts Council of Wales through their Lead Creative Schools scheme and further supported by National Theatre Wales. It was led by English teacher Cath Owen and Naomi Chiffi from NTW.

Said Mrs Chiffi: “The students were absolutely great. They worked with a set designer, Di Ford, to design the room, and then they had philosophical discussions with storyteller Phil Okwedy who encouraged them to talk about subjects at depth and length.

“The class then came up with the ideas for the film, which they appeared in, directed and produced with local film-maker Jack Abbott. It’s now on National Theatre Wales’ website as part of the Fly The Flag project to mark this important human rights anniversary.”

Added Miss Owen: “We tied the opening of the new room in with Fly the Flag, and NTW have been really supportive throughout.

“The whole project has come together really well and will benefit the entire school, as the philosophy jukebox will be used across the curriculum as a tool for encouraging thinking and sparking debate.”