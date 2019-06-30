A Haverfordwest man who abused alcohol and stole freezer produce has vowed to turn his life around.

Robert Parker, of St Margaret’s Close, Merlins Bridge, pleaded guilty to the theft when he appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, June 25.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said the victim discovered frozen food, ice-trays and the wire baskets that held them had been taken from the freezer in her shed overnight on September 10.

Parker, 35, admitted he had taken the food and said he would replace it, but didn’t. Some of the food was found when his house was searched during his arrest.

In a victim personal impact statement read to the court, the woman Parker had stolen from said: “It left me feeling very shaken up and vulnerable. I no longer feel safe in my own home. I hope that they get what they deserve.

She added that her sleep pattern had been ruined by the incident and she became scared when leaving her house.

The court heard that Parker had a ‘lengthy and unenviable record’ and the offence breached a six-month conditional discharge imposed on him on September 2.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “He is apologetic and remorseful for his actions. It was at a time when he was abusing alcohol, and he had spent all of his benefits money.”

He added: “Since September Mr Parker has tried his very best to turn his life around. He has a partner and she is assisting him with his alcohol problems. His offending has stopped.”

Magistrates fined Parker £120 and ordered him to pay £50 compensation to the victim, £85 court costs and a £30 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “It has caused the victim considerable distress and this behaviour is unacceptable.