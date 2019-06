Three people were arrested last night at Canaston Bridge after a car was stopped and drugs and thousands of pounds in cash were seized.

Pembrokeshire Road Policing Unit stopped a vehicle at Canaston Bridge on Saturday night.

Police seized around 29g of what is believed to be heroin; around 10g of what is believed to be cocaine seized and £3,000 in cash seized. The driver also failed a drug swab.

The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and the vehicle seized.