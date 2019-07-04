THE Western Telegraph has done a good job of reporting Pembrokeshire County Council’s Climate Emergency progress to date; and, judging from your June 26 letters, the county’s electorate want action.

Meanwhile – no Climate Emergency declaration from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

This is very worrying, considering the Park’s responsibility for planning along most of the county’s coast?

Surely now is the time for the Park to acknowledge the connection between the survival of the county’s coastal settlements - and its priceless marine wildlife - and the need to convert to renewable energy, wholesale.

As your paper reported recently, the whole world must move to a war footing; thus, there is no place in Park planning for rejecting green energy schemes on aesthetic grounds.

We are all in this together and if we don't get global temperature rise under control using every possible means, hardly anything recognisable of our existing landscape and seascape might survive: trees and crops decimated by exotic diseases and insects, seabird extinction through food scarcity.

The Park generally has a very good wind energy resource; onshore wind is the cheapest source of electricity. Economically as well as environmentally, everyone could benefit if only PCNPA could bring itself up to date with the state of the world.

CHARLIE MASON,

Co-Chair, The Environmental Network for Pembrokeshire