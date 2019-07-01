A LONE kayaker spotted in choppy waters two-and-a-half miles out at sea has sparked off a lifeboat launch.

Tenby's RNLI inshore lifeboat was launched to the man just after 1pm last Friday.

They were alerted by a member of the public who went into the lifeboat station shop, reporting that the kayaker was a long way offshore and possibly in difficulty.

With the aid of binoculars, coxswain Phil John located the kayaker, who was south of the DZ2 buoy, some two-and-a-half miles south-east of the station.

Said Tenby RNLI spokesman Ben James: "He seemed to be making way, but as there was a strong breeze causing a chop on the sea and due to the fact he was still headed away from shore, it was decided that it would be wise to make sure the he was okay."

Within minutes, the volunteer crew were on the water and made their way to the the kayaker.

Added Mr James: "After talking to him, it became apparent he was experienced and knew what he was doing. He was given safety advice, including having a reliable source of communication such as VHF radio with him, as mobile phone signal is not guaranteed."

With the volunteer crew happy that the kayaker was in no danger, the lifeboat returned to station, arriving at 1.45pm.