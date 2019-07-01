A PIZZA fast food chain could be coming to Haverfordwest, as plans to place its logo outside an empty shop have been proposed.

There are roughly 1,100 Domino’s pizza restaurants in the UK, and Haverfordwest could be one of the next places in the chain’s expansion.

Plans to erect Domino’s signs outside a vacant shop at the Riverside Shopping Centre in Haverfordwest were submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council on Thursday, June 27.

The three signs include two fascia signs, one logo sign and one projecting sign, all internally illuminated placed on the outside of the unit at 2 Riverside Quay, Old Bridge.

The pizza chain also has a Neyland store in the works at a newly built unit on the Honeyborough Industrial Estate.

A spokesman for Domino’s said the new restaurant would create approximately 25 jobs in the area.

In July last year, Domino’s opened a 64-seat restaurant in Tenby, a move which sparked debate in town because of its proximity to a war memorial and the historic town walls.

The restaurant was allowed on appeal after being turned down by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park planners.

At the time, the new restaurant created 30 jobs, including pizza makers, customer service colleagues and delivery drivers.

People and organisations with links to Haverfordwest have been invited to give their views about the planned signs for the new restaurant.

Planning reference: 19/0327/AD.