THE Review of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Replacement Local Development Plan (LDP) is currently taking place to consider whether it is fit for the purpose of protecting the environment, and promoting the social and economic well-being of the National Park.

CPRW has expressed concern that the approach to housing in the LDP is flawed in that it has led to some sites, including Brynhir Fields in Tenby, and at Jameston, being developed on Grade 3a Agricultural Land (amongst the Best and Most Valued Agricultural Land) which the Welsh Government states should be protected, so that it is available to produce local food for the Wellbeing of Future Generations.

The amount of new build housing needed within the National Park has been assessed on local needs and while we are very pleased to see social and affordable homes included on sites, the proposed market homes, to be sold on the open market, appear to be beyond the price of local buyers.

Unfortunately, this National Park, unlike the Lake District National Park and parts of Cornwall, has no policy in place to prevent the proposed new market homes being sold off as second homes for occasional use, or as buy to let holiday homes.

We do not expect our own National Park to allow building over areas which have the highest level of protection for landscape and environment, in order to provide more second and holiday homes.

The allocated sites are there to meet local needs and this should be respected and protected.

MARY SINCLAIR,

Chairman of the Pembrokeshire Branch of CPRW