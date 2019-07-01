A grade II listed Georgian Haverfordwest town house will be sold off by Pembrokeshire County Council, along with the town’s old library site.

The John Nash designed Foley House had been earmarked for purchase by the Welsh Georgian Trust, but the Trust decided against going ahead last year.

At Monday’s cabinet meeting (July 1) members approved the carrying out of urgent repairs to prevent water damage as well as plan to protect bats roosting in the building.

Following those repairs the historic house will be sold on the open market, cabinet agreed.

Cllr Bob Kilmister said to avoid a “re-occurrence” of the situation with the Pembroke Dock gun tower or Trecadwgan farm, where communities have called for them to be withdrawn from auction, any interested parties had until the end of August to express an interest.

A site off Dew Street, including Haverfordwest’s former library, will also be declared surplus to requirements and “disposed of by means to be agreed and on terms to be determined by the Director of Community Services.”

The site covers around 1.35hectares and includes the community education centre buildings and the former swimming pool site, now a car park.

Anyone interested in preserving contemporary art – namely the Tinker sculpture on the front of the library building – is asked to contact the council by the end of August.

Cllr Paul Miller said that it was “potentially a key regeneration site for Haverfordwest.”

Discussions around its disposal could include breaking it into smaller sites or demolishing the buildings to provide a “flat level site,” he added.