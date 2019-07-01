RNLI Lifeguards have completed their operational training and are back patrolling beaches every day over the summer until 8th September.

Now that summer is here, the beaches on Pembrokeshire’s beautiful coast are getting increasingly busy.

The RNLI provide a lifeguarding service which operates everyday between the hours of 10am and 6pm until Sunday September 9.

The RNLI lifeguards are there to offer advice and to supervise and rescue people who find themselves in difficulty. Lifeguards encourage anyone visiting the beach this summer to always swim between the red and yellow flags.

Pembrokeshire lifeguards have recently completed their two week pre-season training including a 3 day Casualty Care course, Operational Command & Leadership, rescue scenarios as well as regular fitness and competency testing.

RNLI Lifeguards have also completed training with the Pilots & Winch operators of Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187 which included preparing casualties for rapid evacuations from beach locations.

Throughout the summer season, Pembrokeshire Lifeguards will also complete exercises with RNLI Lifeboat, Coastguard Rescue Teams and The Welsh Ambulance Service Trust.

The training that the Lifeguards receive ensures that they are equipped with the knowledge, skills & experience to keep all beach users as safe as possible so they can enjoy Pembrokeshire's beaches. Without the public's support and donations they wouldn’t receive the training or equipment that they need in order to save lives at sea.

Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for South Wales Chris Rigby said: "RNLI lifeguards have completed their operational training to a very high standard and are now patrolling on Pembrokeshire beaches.

"The sea can be dangerously unpredictable and is ever changing and I encourage everyone visiting the beach this summer to chat to the Lifeguards about the conditions and always swim between the red and yellow flags. It is important we all respect the water and understand the potential dangers when visiting the beach and using the water."

See

/