A LITTLE girl from Pembroke Dock is hoping to triumph in an international pageant being held in the United States.

Earlier this year, Six-year-old Mia Lilly from Llanreath, joined by her mum Chloe Priestley, came second in the Pure UK beauty pageant national finals, held at Warrington.

Little Mia’s success means she now competes in the Pure International finals in Orlando, Florida, as Little Miss Wales.

Chloe said: “Every contestant was beautiful and everyone who competed is a winner. Well done everyone.

“Well done to our beautiful girl we couldn’t be prouder.”

Mia is no stranger to competition, even at her tender age, having previously taken part in the international finals for Miss British Empire 2017.

Mia came away with both the mini Miss Cardiff 2017 and the Little Miss Sunshine titles.

This British Empire organisation, an international pageant, prides itself in finding and nurturing the talent of aspiring models, singers, dancers, actors and presenters.

It was founded in 2011 by former Miss Great Britain and Hollywood actress 'Liz Fuller'.

Following a fundraising call to help support little Mia in her dreams to compete in Florida, mum Chloe drew the ire of some readers.

Comments included “awful parenting”, and Chloe being labelled as “a bad mum” who is putting her own interests above Mia's wellbeing.

Speaking to the Western Telegraph, Chloe said: “Mia’s gone in the paper in her local community for acknowledgement of such a big achievement for her, and to be disrespected like that isn’t appropriate.

"She didn’t go in the paper to get abused, but to show her success and show any other children her age that anything is possible."

The main event of the pageant is taking place on July 2.

Chloe said: “We’re excited. It’s been a fantastic journey and we have loved every minute. Now we cannot wait to see everyone again and no matter what happens out there we are very proud; it’s a dream come true for her to compete internationally. We are just going to go out there have fun and treasure every moment.

“It’s fabulous, it’s going great. We have registered and ready for the main event tomorrow we are enjoying seeing all the royalty... and supporting everyone.”