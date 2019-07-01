A LETTERSTON chef is cooking up a storm, having made it through to the finals of the Young National Chef of the Year competition.

Former Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi and Pembrokeshire College student, George Harding, went up against the best of the best at the semi finals of the competition in Le Cordon Bleu London last week.

George will now go through to the finals of the competition, held at the Restaurant Show Olympia, London, between September 30 and October 2.

George is currently senior chef de partie at The Atlantic Hotel, Jersey, where he will work under the watchful eye of executive chef, Will Holland; recognised by The Good Food Guide as one of its predicted ten most influential chefs of the next decade.

George worked alongside Will at Coast, after impressing him in the kitchens of Pembrokeshire College when he came there to cook as a guest chef.

George has also worked at Tom Kerridge's The Hand and Flowers in Marlow; Raymond Blanc's Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons in Oxford; Wilks restaurant Bristol and in France, all furthering his skill set.

George recently revisited Pembrokeshire College, where he was named as Year 3 student of the year, to share his signature dishes and secrets with current catering course students.

"The Young National Chef of the Year supersedes all other young chef contests as it brings together those identified as the best young chefs in the industry and gives them a platform on which to build their future career," said David Mulcahy, the competition organiser and vice president of the Craft Guild of Chefs.

"Not only does it celebrate young talent but it ensures that the young chefs are mentored and supported throughout, enabling them to achieve their best in the final. Winning Young National Chef of the Year firmly establishes a chef as a rising star of the culinary world both in the UK and beyond."