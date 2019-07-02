A FORMER pupil of Tenby’s Greenhill School, now a creative industries leader with the company responsible for the Star Wars franchise, has become the first female ambassador for an education charity.

Lynwen Brennan, the general manager and executive vice-president of Lucasfilm, has become the first female Into Film Cymru Ambassador.

Lynwen, originally from Penally, joins a prestigious group of existing Welsh Ambassadors that includes Rhys Ifans, Matthew Rhys, Celyn Jones and Michael Sheen.

Ambassadors support Into Film in many ways, from visiting young people in their schools and colleges to supporting annual tent-pole events such as the Into Film Awards and the Into Film Festival.

Lynwen said: “Into Film is doing wonderful work with schools using film in education. The tools and programmes they provide inspire kids to tell their own stories and that is incredibly important.

“I am honoured to become an Ambassador and I am looking forward to the opportunity to amplify the Into Film educational and career program. I hope I can play a part in encouraging all kids to pursue their interests in creative arts and technology and to dream big.”

Head of Into Film Cymru, Non Stevens, said: “Into Film Cymru is proud to announce Lynwen Brennan as its new Ambassador. We aim to use Lynwen’s story to inspire and empower our young members to believe that they too can aim high. The creative industries is one of the fastest growing sectors in our economy and so it is vital we encourage and promote opportunities for our talented young people to consider a career within that sector in the future.”

Lynwen Brennan’s career with Lucasfilm started in 1999 with her role as Technical Area Leader for Lucasfilm's storied visual effects company, Industrial Light & Magic.

In February 2015 she was promoted to general manager and EVP of Lucasfilm.

In 2016, Lynwen was awarded a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for her contributions in support of the UK's visual effects industry.