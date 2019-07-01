A pair of Hakin residents are to appear in crown court accused of intending to supply controlled Class A drugs.

Katy Jenkins, 31, and Chad Alex Forrest, 26, of Nubian Crescent, appeared together in the dock at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, June 25.

Neither defendant entered any pleas, and the court entered not guilty pleas on their behalf.

Both face charges of possession of 84.78 grams of cocaine with intent to supply it and possession of 5.3 grams of herbal cannabis in Milford Haven on April 25, 2018.

The pair will next appear at Swansea crown court on July 26. They were both released on unconditional bail.