An alleged sexual assault victim called contacts and employers of the man she accused, a court has heard.

A woman from Milford Haven pleaded guilty to harassment, by making calls between December 12 and 14, when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said a man was arrested and an investigation launched after the woman made an allegation of a serious sexual assault, but the matter was not taken any further due to a lack of evidence.

“The complainant, for reasons best known to herself, was not happy with the speed of the investigation. For about eight days she sent letters and made telephone calls to people connected with him, she rang the headquarters of his employers informing him that he was on bail.

“She was basically making it known to anyone with a connection that the allegation had been made.

“He says it caused him to feel harassed. They were anonymous telephone calls.”

The court heard that there had not been any repetition of the behaviour for the past six months, and the woman was previously of clean character.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “It was a short period of time when somebody, under immense emotional pressure, makes an error of judgement.

“She accepts making these telephone calls in a highly charged emotional atmosphere. She admitted it at the first opportunity.”

Mr Webb added that the woman did not accept the police’s decision not to take the assault allegation forward, but had to accept that his client’s actions would have cause the man in question some distress.

“She has suffered greatly with her mental health due to all this, and lost her employment.”

The woman was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £170 in costs and a surcharge.