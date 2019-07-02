A speeding driver, caught driving at 20mph above the legal limit, has been ordered to pay £365.
Jacob Taylor, of Hamilton Terrace, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to speeding when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, July 1.
A charge of failing to provide information about the identity of the driver when required was withdrawn.
The court heard that he was spotted driving at 50mph in a 30mph limit on Holyland Road at 6.08pm in December.
Taylor stated he could not remember committing the offence.
Magistrates fined him £250 and ordered him to pay £85 court costs and a £30 surcharge.
Five penalty points were added to his previously clean driving licence.
