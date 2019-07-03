MISCONDUCT at a Pembrokeshire primary school is currently being investigated by the county council and police.

PCC has released a statement about the investigation, which said: "Pembrokeshire County Council can confirm that there is an ongoing joint investigation being carried out at a Pembrokeshire school by the local authority and Dyfed Powys Police.

"Due to the nature of the investigation, no further information will be released at this stage.

"The school governing body are co-operating fully in the investigation and appropriate safeguarding measures are in place at the school."

Anyone who wishes to speak in confidence about any concerns they have or those who require support or advice regarding this matter, can contact 01437 776444.