A pensioner assaulted a man 15 years his junior during a parking dispute.

Christopher Jones, of Hanover Court, Haverfordwest, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, July 1.

Jones, 65, was found guilty of assault and a public order offence in his absence, following a trial held on Thursday, June 27.

The offence was not found to be racially aggravated.

David Richards, prosecuting, said an argument was sparked by a parking dispute in Haverfordwest on December 22, after Jones asked a neighbour to move his car.

“The neighbour would not do so, so the defendant shouted at him and pushed him. He was said to be swearing and becoming angry.”

Jones, stated he would kill the car owner.

Mr Richards added: “He was heard to say ‘come on, I will have you’. Police were called and he was arrested.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said, Jones, who was previously of clean character, had mobility and health issues, and had not been not well enough to attend his trial.

However, the hearing could not be vacated because documentation had not been received from the hospital.

“He went to the police station and handed himself in and appears here today.”

He added that Jones was trying to park the car to collect his elderly mother for a day out.

“The neighbour parked making it difficult to manoeuvre.”

Mr Webb said Jones was called an ‘old git’ and told to ‘get some Christmas cheer’ by the neighbour, who was 15 years younger than him.

“It was arguing about where cars were parked, dealt with by way of a push and some swearing.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered Jones to pay £420 in costs and a surcharge.

Jones said: “I just want to get this out of the way. This is not in my nature at all.”