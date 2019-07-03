A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting two people at Milford Haven’s Mount Estate yesterday afternoon, July 2.

Multiple police vehicles were seen at the estate yesterday afternoon.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “Police arrested a man on suspicion of assault following an incident at The Mount, in Milford Haven, on Tuesday, July 2.

“Police were called to Chestnut Way at around 5.30pm, to a report that a woman had been assaulted.

“On arrival, officers discovered a man had also been assaulted.

“A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two assaults and possession of cannabis. He is currently in police custody.”