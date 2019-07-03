A SURVEY asking for feedback on plans for a disability friendly-playpark in Pembroke Dock has been put out to help the group apply for grants.

Plans for a disability-friendly play park in Memorial Park, believed to be the first-of-its-kind in Wales, were unveiled last year by the friends of Pembroke Dock Memorial Park.

Memorial Park Trustee and town councillor Josh Beynon said: It’s really important that as many people as possible fill out our second survey about the memorial park project.

“As most people know, we were unsuccessful in our first bid to the big lottery but we’ve taken on board their advice and this second survey will aim to address their concerns.

“If we have any hope of securing funding, we need as many responses as possible.”

In their response to the initial application, the National Lottery Community Fund (NLCF) said the group had not “sufficiently demonstrated how your proposed project outcomes will address the needs identified by the community.”

If the group’s second application to the NLCF is successful all the work for the park will be carried out in one go.

However, if the application is unsuccessful they hope to attempt the project in a ‘phased approach’.

The group hope to have new equipment in the park by the summer of 2020 in either event.

Cllr Beynon and fellow trustee Lynette Round recently abseiled from Pembroke Castle on Saturday, June 29, to raise money for the project.

Cllr Beynon added: “We are always looking out of ways to raise more income and two of our trustees have recently abseiled off the keel of Pembroke castle.”

The trust’s abseilers can be sponsored at localgiving.org/fundraising/abseiloffthekeep and a link to the survey can be found on the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/pdmemorialpark