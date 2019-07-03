AN appeal for new members to bring Tenby Town Council back up to its full complement has resulted in nine hopefuls putting their names forward for three seats.

The response to the request for people to come forward to represent their community is “very heartening”, said town clerk Andrew Davies.

“The nine applicants all appear to be very strong candidates, and it’s quite unprecedented for so much interest to be shown.”

The three vacant seats on the town council resulted from members’ resignations earlier this year.

As there was no call for a public poll by the electorate, the council was then able to exercise its right to co-opt new members.

“As a result of announcing this, and following an open evening we held to explain to people the role of a town councillor, we have received these nine applications,” explained Mr Davies.

Tenby Town Council had originally planned to co-opt the three new members needed at its meeting yesterday (Tuesday).

“But because of the interest shown, it has been decided to invite the candidates along next Tuesday evening so they can meet members face-to-face and elaborate on their application letters.”

There are five applicants for two seats on the council’s south ward and four for one seat on the north ward.