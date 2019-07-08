I fully support the plan to impose fines.

What people tend to forget is that the overwhelming number of people who park overnight stay for a considerable length of time and use the free parking as a cheap holiday.

They use the toilet facilities in the main car park as well as fresh water from the same toilet block, which is all that is required to stay in a motor home.

The smaller car park halfway up the hill is usually completely full of motor homes for weeks on end, which means local people find it incredibly difficult to find a car parking space full stop.

No doubt the same people would sign a petition concerning the lack of car parking at Freshwater West if that were online.

I do not agree with most of the things that the National Park Authority do, but on this occasion, I feel that their response is appropriate and justified.

NICK KIFT,

By email