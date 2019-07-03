Children trapped by the incoming tide on a slab of rock were rescued by lifeguards last week.

The children were heading from Pen-Y-Cwm to Newgale beach on Sunday, June 30, when found themselves in difficulty.

RNLI lifeguards Noah Harvatt and Jago Sime spotted the two children in need of assistance due to the incoming tide.

The lifeguards set off on the Inshore Lifeboat to reach the casualties and then called the coastguard for assistance.

They assessed the situation and managed to support the casualties in getting back to shore safely.

Thankfully, after checking the casualties, no first aid was required.

St Davids All-Weather Lifeboat, Little and Broad Haven’s Inshore Lifeboat and the Coastguard rescue 187 were tasked and arrived at the scene, however, they were stood down as the lifeguards had returned the children to safety.

The RNLI advises people to check the tide times before entering the sea and to only swim on lifeguarded beaches between the red and yellow flags. If you need help or see someone in trouble on the coast dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.

RNLI lifeguards patrol over 240 beaches around the UK and the Channel Islands every summer and are there to advise, supervise and rescue.