Thousands of pounds of damage was caused to Haverfordwest properties during an early morning teenage crime spree.

Ethan Shay Rich, formerly of Haverfordwest, now of Cwmann, Lampeter, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates for sentencing, on Monday, July 1.

Rich, 20, previously pleaded guilty to two criminal damage offences and burglary.

The court heard that two teenagers, who pleaded guilty to burglary but cannot be identified due to a court order, had been dealt with separately.

David Richards, prosecuting, said the double-glazed window of a first-floor flat in Bridge Street, Haverfordwest, was smashed with a rock in the early hours of June 19, 2018.

A locking mechanism and door were broken at The Pikes, Hole in the Wall, before a number of items were stolen and set on fire nearby alleyway.

A town nightclub’s fire-resistant shutter was targeted before three CCTV cameras were pulled from the wall and damaged.

Police were called at 7am when a street-cleaner discovered the destruction.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “The summer of 2018 was not a fantastic summer for the victims of Ethan Rich.

“He was with a gang of similarly aged men, they were abusing recreational drugs and alcohol and causing trouble in the town of Haverfordwest.”

Mr Webb added that Rich had now moved away from the area and hoped to find employment.

“He has matured, stayed out of trouble and changed his ways.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with thinking skills sessions, 100 hours unpaid work hours and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Rich was ordered to pay £1,950 in compensation and £170 in costs and a surcharge.