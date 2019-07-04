A defective tyre and out of date MOT cost a driver £1,324.

A trial was held in Richard Mark Holland’s absence when he failed to appear at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, July 1.

The court heard that Holland’s Vauxhall Vectra was stopped as part of routine police checks on the A478 near Kilgetty on March 25.

Police found that the car had a defective tyre and checks revealed that the MOT had expired in December 2018.

Holland, of Trewyddfa Road, Morriston, stated at the scene that it was a company vehicle, and he was not aware that it did not have a valid MOT certificate.

The 41 year-old added that he had not noticed the tyre was defective as it had worn on the inside.

PC Justin Williams said: “The tyre was worn to such an extent that the wire cord was exposed.”

Magistrates found the case proved and fined Holland a total of £660. He was ordered to pay £620 costs and a £44 surcharge.

Three penalty points were added to his licence.