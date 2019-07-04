A HAVERFORDWEST web developer has created a website to raise awareness about accessible places and services in Pembrokeshire.

Website page developer and part-time administration officer Sian Andrews, 27, said she will always cherish March 22, because it was the day the new website that she has played a crucial role in developing,

, was launched.

Diagnosed with autism, Sian was determined to follow her passion for making people aware of the issues surrounding disabled access.

In Workways+ Sian found the perfect support to enable her to do just that.

In 2016, Sian was referred by the Shaw Trust to the Pembrokeshire Workways+ team.

Workways+ assigned Sian a dedicated mentor to work with her on a one to one basis.

Sian’s mentors Hannah and Nigel, recognised the great potential in her.

After a period of working with Sian helping build her confidence and develop her work skills, she joined the Workways+ voluntary group charged with developing new websites to serve the needs of Pembrokeshire.

Sian’s passion for highlighting disabled access information was channelled into the creation of the new website accesspembrokeshire.co.uk.

This website has been created to help make people aware of access and facilities for disabled people within public and private sector places within Pembrokeshire.

With support from Workways+, Sian’s role in developing the website has grown to include sourcing and editing the news and events sections and adding maps, buttons and hyperlinks.

Sian is now paid to work on the website three hours per week.

Nigel also secured a voluntary position within Pembrokeshire County Council for Sian to work as an administrator.

After a few weeks volunteering, Pembrokeshire County Council offered Sian a permanent job working 16 hours per week.

Gaining employment has meant a lot to Sian.

Sian said: “I am doing something I really enjoy.

"I enjoy the work and I also enjoy socialising at work and meeting people.

"This gives me something to look forward to everyday I go to work.

"I am very proud of what I do and so is my family. I would recommend Workways+ to anyone wanting to make the most of their lives.”

Workways+ helps people improve their lives through volunteering, work experience, training and employment.

It is part funded by the European Social Fund through the Welsh Government.

