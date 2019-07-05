SHOPPERS in Haverfordwest on Saturday (June 29) couldn’t believe their ears and their eyes when they heard the clip-clop of a horse’s hooves resounding down the streets.

A large black and white horse trotted through the town accompanied by a rag-tag bunch of folk in assorted medieval dress, with what looked suspiciously like a body in a shroud slung over the horse's back.

'Walking with Sir Adam' was the latest re-enactment by local group Heritage Llangwm celebrating its medieval weekend.

Sir Adam de la Roche was a member of the Flemish family sent by the king to Pembrokeshire during the Norman conquests to pacify the Welsh.

He founded Llangwm’s church, St Jerome’s in 1185, and the story goes that when he died he was buried at Roch against his wishes.

But the next morning his body was found outside St Jerome’s in Llangwm.

It was returned to Roch but the same thing kept happing.

The idea of the re-enactment was to bring the ‘body’ on horseback back to Llangwm one last time accompanied by his retainers – and to have a bit of fun and a nod to local history in the process.

More than 20 walkers took part in the 13 mile sponsored walk from Roch Castle to St Jerome’s.

The horse, Frank, caused quite a stir on Haverfordwest’s Old Bridge with his minder and owner Kari Harris.

Once back in Llangwm the shrouded body was transformed into a scarecrow for Llangwm’s Scarecrow Festival.

The event raised money to enable the continuing display of The Talking Tapestry of Langum in St Jerome’s, which tells the story of the arrival of the Flemings and the history of the village which followed.

The event was organised by Heritage Llangwm/Friends of St Jerome’s.

Visit

heritagellangwm.org.uk

for more information.