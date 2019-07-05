MILFORD Haven will be filled with the hustle and bustle of the annual carnival this week and hopes for a sunny day out are high.

The carnival, which is organised by Milford Haven Round Table, will take place on Saturday, July 6 between 1pm and 5pm.

A parade of floats and costumed characters will fill the streets of the town, starting in Hakin before making their way along Hamilton Terrace and eventually to the Pill Carnival Field.

“This is Milford Haven’s main event and it is a proud occasion every year,” said chair of Milford Haven Round Table Ellis Thorne.

“Next year will be the 60th year of the carnival which will be very exciting.

“I would like to thank everyone who has helped us – our sponsors large and small – and everyone who has bought a carnival magazine from us over the last three weeks,” added Mr Thorne.

Ghanaian music duo Reggie ‘n’ Bollie are set to lead celebrations at the Pill Carnival Field after the parade.

There will also be music from a Bhangra band from the West Midlands, and a petting zoo featuring meerkats.

Entry to the carnival field on Pill Lane will be £1 for adults and 50p for children.

There will be prizes for the best carnival entries with first prize at £1,000, second prize at £500 and third prize at £200.

Mr Thorne said there is still time to volunteer at the carnival, if anyone is eager to help.

“This is the strongest Milford Round Table has been for a long time, if anyone wants to join, a taste of what we do would be volunteering for the carnival – it is going to be a huge event and we always appreciate extra help,” he said.

For more information see

on Facebook.

According to a public notice from Pembrokeshire County Council, the proposed carnival route this year will start at Waterloo Road, Hakin, heading down Spike's Lane and St Anne’s Road, before climbing Victoria Road and heading along Hamilton Terrace.

After the town hall, the parade route turns left down Sandhurst Road and will head along the Rath to finish at Pill playing fields.

Road closures are planned in some places between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

Pill Lane will be closed between noon and 5.30pm.

The next event in Milford Haven Round Table’s calendar will be the beer festival on Saturday, July 27, co-hosted with Milford Haven Marina.