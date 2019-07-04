A PUB operator has been fined £300 for failing to correctly display a Food Hygiene rating.

Ian Grant of Cross Inn, Broadmoor, near Kilgetty, was convicted in his absence by Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, July 1.

The pub had been issued a Food Hygiene rating of 1 following an inspection by an officer from Pembrokeshire County Council’s Public Protection Division in November.

A rating of 1 means that major improvements are necessary.

Food Businesses are under an obligation to display their food hygiene rating at all entrances to their food businesses, to give potential customers the opportunity to view the rating before entering the premises.

The court heard that when the officer visited the premises, it was found that the rating was not displayed at all at two entrances to the premises and at the third, the rating sticker was present but completely obscured by a plant pot.

A Fixed Penalty Notice was subsequently served on Grant which he failed to pay despite being given numerous opportunities to do so.

Full costs of £875 were awarded to Pembrokeshire Council and a victim surcharge of £30 was also imposed.

After the hearing the county council’s cabinet member for housing and regulatory services, Pat Davies, said: “It is essential for the success of the Food Hygiene ratings legislation that food businesses comply with the requirement to display their rating clearly at all entrances.

“Failure to do so is to deprive consumers of information that they are legally entitled to view and which helps them to make informed decisions about where they choose to buy food and drink.”

Cllr Davies added: “The council is keen to ensure that all businesses display their ratings and will take appropriate action where businesses fail to do so.”