A WALKER, injured after slipping off the Pembrokeshire Coast Path, was helped to safety yesterday, July 3, following a search involving multiple agencies.

Tenby’s inshore lifeboat, one of the agencies involved in the search, launched shortly after 3pm after a report that a member of a group had become injured somewhere between Waterwynch and Monkstone, near Saundersfoot.

The volunteer crew performed a shoreline search between First Point and Monkstone for any sign of the person, while members of Tenby’s Coastguard Rescue Team searched from above.

Sometime into the search, crew members heard somebody shouting to them from the Piss Rock area. The crew was then able to direct Coastguard Team members to the casualty, who assessed and then escorted him to where an ambulance was waiting for him.

Posting on Facebook, HM Coastguard Tenby wrote: “At 1512hrs Tenby Coastguard rescue team along with St Govan coastguard rescue and Tenby Lifeboats RNLI ILB were paged to search for an injured person in the vicinity of Monkstone.

“Whilst Tenby ILB searched from the water, coastguard rescue officers proceeded to search the cliff path and surrounding area. The casualty was located in Lodge Valley having slipped off the cliff path. The casualty was assisted back to Trevayne Farm by coastguard rescue officers to receive medical attention from awaiting Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust crew.”

All units then stood down and returned to station.