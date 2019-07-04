A LUCKY man has won a £4,000 prize from the Pembrokeshire Lottery, and plans to take his family on holiday with the bounty.

July’s Pembrokeshire Lottery £4,000 Superdraw winner was announced on Wednesday, July 3, and the lucky winner was Mr Michael Ogden from Simpson Cross, with lottery number 39566.

Pembrokeshire Lottery recently made changes to its prize structure, so the local not-for-profit lottery now awards a larger Superdraw amount every month, when the usual weekly £2,000 prize increases to either £4,000 or £8,000 from January to November and £10,000 in December.

Mr Ogden told the Pembrokeshire Lottery team that he and his wife planned to share some of the windfall with family and treat themselves to a new television and a holiday.

The usual £2,000 weekly draws continue until the next Superdraw on August 7.

The Pembrokeshire Lottery helps local businesses to create jobs in Pembrokeshire, it is a not-for-profit organisation and all lottery proceeds stay in the county.

In the last 26 years £6,681,812 has been loaned, interest free, to 420 Pembrokeshire businesses creating 2,031 jobs.

To join up to play and support job creation in Pembrokeshire, call the Pembrokeshire Lottery on 01646 690800.