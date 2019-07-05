A PLANNING inspector has dismissed an appeal against an Enforcement Notice (EN) issued by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The EN – issued in December – related to the stationing, without planning permission, of a mobile home on land at Llandre Uchaf, Hermon, and the use of the home for residential purposes.

The EN required Gary Phillips to permanently remove the home from the land within six months.

Mr Phillips appealed the EN on the grounds that, due to personal circumstances, he required more time to comply.

He asked for the period to be extended to 12 months.

Planning inspector, Janine Townsley, dismissed the appeal.