THE countdown is on to TenFoot 2019 – the charity sporting weekend that combines a trio of events on land and sea.

Over £40,000 has been raised for good causes in the weekend’s first two years, and last year it attracted 500 runners and 300 swimmers.

And this year’s support and sponsorship looks set to make it another big fundraiser, with an added bonus – the debut of the TenFoot Swim/Run alongside the existing TenFoot Swim.

Named for its link between Tenby and Saundersfoot, the weekend fun begins in the seaside village this Friday evening (July 12), with the family fancy dress FootStep fun run.

Competitors will have the choice of one, three and five mile closed-road distances, taking in Coppet Hall, the old railway tunnels, Wisemans Bridge and Stepaside Heritage Park.

Saturday sees the TenFoot Swim and the inaugural TenFoot Swim/Run.

Swim/Run events are amongst the fastest-growing sports, and the TenFoot event challengers will encounter spectacular scenery along a unique route which incorporates the beaches between Tenby and Saundersfoot, private land and the coast path. Altogether, the course features three swim and three run sections, made up of 4km of swimming and 6km of running.

The TenFoot Swim begins on Tenby’s North Beach, with swimmers making a mandatory safety check stop at Monkstone Beach before making their way to Saundersfoot’s main beach.

The Harbwr Bar in the village has kindly laid on cawl to refuel all the swimmers and runners.

The main sponsor for the weekend is FBM Holidays.

This year’s headline charities are the Huntington’s Disease Association and the Daniel Bridle Memorial Fund, supporting the Bone Cancer Research Trust. There will also be donations made to the RNLI, Tenby Surflink, Pembrokeshire Paddlers and Saundersfoot and Tenby Sailing Clubs for their help in volunteering to keep the swimmers and competitors safe.

For more information see www.tenfootswim.co.uk