Goodwick School/ Ysgol Wdig is closed this morning (Friday) due to a burst water pipe.

A message on the school’s Facebook page reads: “Due to a burst water pipe in Goodwick, the school is closed today to pupils from Nursery to Year 4. Year 5 will go on their trip as planned, and Year 6 will go to Bro Gwaun as planned.

“Please understand that this is not an easy decision, but protocol has to be followed. Dŵr Cymru have estimated a late morning/ early afternoon time frame for the water to be back on, but obviously the decision has to be made now. There are no working toilets in school,and the kitchen obviously can’t function without water.

“Thank you for your understanding. A decision will be made later regarding Year 6 camping, once we know more from Dŵr Cymru.”

A posting on the Dwr Cymru website said they have staff on site working to fix the problem and supplies are expected to return to normal "early this afternoon."